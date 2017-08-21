Eclipse babies at GHS

How to take a picture of the eclipse - If you plan to photograph the total solar eclipse today, here are some tips to help.

Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute hosts public, scientists for solar eclipse - The Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute will welcome more than one thousand guests Monday, to view the solar eclipse. PARI Science Educat…

Powerball jackpot grows to $650M - The winner of Wednesday’s drawing will claim an estimated $411 million cash payout.

Pres. Trump to address nation Monday - The White House announced that President Donald Trump would address the nation’s troops and the American people Monday night to update the p…

Navy says 10 sailors missing, five injured in collision at sea - Vessels from several nations are searching Southeast Asian waters for 10 missing U.S. sailors after an early morning collision Monday betwee…

Thousands gather in SC for total solar eclipse - NASA estimates as many as 1 million visitors could be in South Carolina on Monday to view the eclipse.

Stone Mountain poses another test for Confederate symbols - The granite images of President Jefferson Davis and Gens. Robert E. Lee and Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson pose another test for symbols of the …

Barcelona attack driver still at large, identity confirmed - Spanish authorities confirmed on Monday the identity of the driver of the deadly van attack in Barcelona and said that he is the last member…

1 dead as van rams bus stops in Marseille - French media are reporting that a van has rammed into two bus stops in the French port city of Marseille, killing one person and injuring an…