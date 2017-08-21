Eclipse baby born at Spartanburg Regional

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A baby boy was born on the day of the solar eclipse, according to a spokesperson with Spartanburg Regional.

Mark Anthony Tepsick was born at 8:37 a.m.

He weighs about 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

His parents are Laura Destefano and William Tepsick of Pauline.

“Mark was supposed to be born on Friday. Eclipses don’t happen very often, so I guess he wanted to be special and come today,” said Mark’s mom, Laura Destefano.

