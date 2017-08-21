Eclipse baby born at Spartanburg Regional

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A baby boy was born on the day of the solar eclipse, according to a spokesperson with Spartanburg Regional.

Mark Anthony Tepsick was born at 8:37 a.m.

He weighs about 6 pounds and 12 ounces.

His parents are Laura Destefano and William Tepsick of Pauline.

“Mark was supposed to be born on Friday. Eclipses don’t happen very often, so I guess he wanted to be special and come today,” said Mark’s mom, Laura Destefano.

More stories you may like on 7News

Man wearing possible explosives belt shot in town outside Barcelona Regional police report shooting man wearing possible explosives belt in town outside Barcelona.

Jerry Lewis, legendary comedian and actor, dies at 91 Jerry Lewis, the legendary actor and comedian, has died, his agent confirmed to CBS News. He was 91. This is a developing story and will be …

Thousands attend Roper Mountain Science Center Eclipse Extravaganza The three day event features brand new exhibits geared at making learning about the eclipse fun for the whole family.

8-year-old girl killed in Gaffney shooting A child was killed overnight after multiple shots were fired into an apartment in Gaffney.

Suspect who shot at Spartanburg Co. deputy wanted in Ohio for murder The U.S. Marshal Service has joined the hunt for 34-year-old, Sterling Roberts of Dayton, OH in relation to the Tuesday homicide that killed…