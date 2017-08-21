GALLERY: 7News viewers share their solar eclipse pics

(WSPA) – Our 7News viewers have been sharing their awesome solar eclipse pictures with us!

If you’ve safely taken any pictures, make sure to send them to us and use #CarolinaEclipse when you post them.

Eclipse Pics View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Kimberly Noland Credit: Syble Marilyn Credit: Tami Piper Credit: Marvin Lord Credit: Tammy and Jeff Reed Sandra Moss is ready for the Eclipse with her vintage 7News mug! (Credit: Sandra Moss) Credit: Paula Elena Bragg Braley and Aubrey Jackson from Landrum are ready for the eclipse in their 7News glasses! (Credit: Travis Stephanie Sain) Briggs Hardy and Braxton White enjoying their day off from school (Credit: Leslie Hardy) Credit: David Teague Credit: Christina D'Antonio Powers Batman is ready for the eclipse in Gaffney! (Credit: Carmen Gardner) Birthday boy! (Credit: Gypsy Hodgdon) Baby celebrating first eclipse (Credit: McDowell family) Credit: Sandy Barber Credit: April Gentry Credit: Chassidy Gibson Credit: Barry Ray Credit: Barry Ray

More stories you may like on 7News

Man wearing possible explosives belt shot in town outside Barcelona Regional police report shooting man wearing possible explosives belt in town outside Barcelona.

Jerry Lewis, legendary comedian and actor, dies at 91 Jerry Lewis, the legendary actor and comedian, has died, his agent confirmed to CBS News. He was 91. This is a developing story and will be …

Thousands attend Roper Mountain Science Center Eclipse Extravaganza The three day event features brand new exhibits geared at making learning about the eclipse fun for the whole family.

8-year-old girl killed in Gaffney shooting A child was killed overnight after multiple shots were fired into an apartment in Gaffney.

Suspect who shot at Spartanburg Co. deputy wanted in Ohio for murder The U.S. Marshal Service has joined the hunt for 34-year-old, Sterling Roberts of Dayton, OH in relation to the Tuesday homicide that killed…