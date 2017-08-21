Help find robbery suspect in Spartanburg

Spartanburg Police are asking for you help to find a robbery suspect.

They think the same person is responsible for robbing the Subway on and Twisty’s.

Police say the Subway on Fernwood Dr. was robbed on 8/16 around 8:56 p.m.

A man wearing a gray hoodie and a red bandanna over his face came into the store.

The victim said the man came in and told her “We can either do this the hard way, or the easy way. I have a gun in my pocket.

The victim gave the suspect the money and the suspect left the store.

Police say Twisty’s on E. Main St was robbed on 8/12 around 9:46/

The victim said a man over 6 feet with a slim build and freckles came in before closing.

The victim asked the man how he was doing and the suspect replied, “Good I’m going to need you to put all the money in here and don’t do anything dumb or I will shoot you and kill you.”

The victim gave the suspect the money and the suspect ran.

The suspect was wearing a camo hoodie sweater and black track pants with a white stripe down the leg.