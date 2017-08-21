Help find woman who deputies say shoplifted at Pandora’s Boxxx

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a woman who they say shoplifted from an adult store.

The sheriff’s office posted a few pictures of the woman on their Facebook page, asking the public to help identify her.

The shoplifting incident happened at Pandoras Boxxx, the sheriff’s office says.

The woman appears to have a large tattoo on her right shoulder.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Inv. Peters at (864) 503-4688 or speters@spartanburgcounty.org.

