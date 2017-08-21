Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute hosts public, scientists for solar eclipse

The Pisgah Astronomical Research Institute will welcome more than one thousand guests Monday, to view the solar eclipse.

PARI Science Educator Lebby Moran tells 7 News that the event has been sold out since February as many scientists, amateur astronomers, NASA researchers and other visitors see the institute as an ideal viewing location.

Moran said PARI will hold presentations throughout the day for children as well as demonstrations of what will happen during the eclipse, a chance to make pinhole viewing mechanisms and all of it will be streamed libe at PARI.EDU

Moran said PARI has scheduled night sky viewings offering the public a chance to see planets and stars through powerful telescopes on campus.

She said radio telescopes used by researchers at PARI were built back in the 1960’s.

Moran said the facility was used to track and communicate with satellites.

The PARI campus will provide lunch and educational presentations to a select few guests that will watch here on their campus.

PARI officials said they host field trips for STEM classes throughout the school year.