Powerball jackpot grows to $650M

(WSPA) – The Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $650 million.

The winner of Wednesday’s drawing will claim a $411 million cash payout.

Lottery officials it’s the second largest Powerball jackpot, and is expected to increase with ticket sales. But the odds of winning are 1 in 293 million.

More than 70,000 players in South Carolina won prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million on Saturday.

The $2 million ticket was purchased from a 7-Eleven store in Fort Mill.

They weren’t the only instant millionaire in the Carolinas.

One lucky player won $1 million in Union County, N.C. Another player bought a $200,000 winning ticket at Citistop on Patton Avenue in Asheville, according to lottery officials.

The winning numbers in Saturday’s drawing were 17-19-39-43-68 and 13 for the Powerball.

The Powerball record was set in January 2016 with a $1.5 billion jackpot.