Rural Rutherford Co. getting fixed wireless internet

AT&T has announced they will be providing rural and underserved locations in Rutherford Co. with Fixed Wireless Internet.

They say the service delivers a home internet connection with download speeds of at least 10Mbps.

AT&T says the connection comes from a wireless tower to a fixed antenna on customers’ homes or businesses.

They say they plan to reach over 13,000 location across NC by 2020 with the technology.

“As we rebuild our economy in western North Carolina, retooling the workforce to succeed in a global marketplace is vital, especially for displaced workers,” McHenry said. “Availability of advanced broadband service will not only help draw new jobs to our rural areas and small towns, it will also help workers retrain themselves to be successful in those jobs. This initiative shows how the public can benefit when government and the private sector work together.”