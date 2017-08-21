SC traffic conditions due to eclipse

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) continues to monitor traffic conditions via our Traffic Management Center located in Columbia reviewing both speed and congestion information. Our State Highway Emergency Patrol units are servicing all of I-26 along with supplemental maintenance units. We are partnering with DPS in these efforts.

Traffic Conditions

Rest Areas on I-95 near Santee and I-26 in Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties have been closed in both directions due to overflow capacity resulting from Eclipse traffic.

Interstate traffic volumes are increasing; however, speeds are registering at normal levels.

I-85 southbound heading into Greenville and I-77 southbound from Rock Hill are experiencing heavier than normal congestion.

No major traffic incidents are reported at this time on the interstates.

The motoring public can use our 511 application to monitor real time traffic conditions. Motorists are reminded to not stop in the roadway or park on the roadway shoulders.

Here is a list of current accidents on the SC Highway Patrol Website.

