Search in Spartanburg County after shooting, chase says Sheriff

SPARTANBURG CO. (WSPA)–Roads are shut down and there is a massive search for two people accused in a chase and shooting at deputies. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright confirms no one was hurt.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted a routine traffic stop at Giles Dr. and Hwy 9 in the Boiling Springs community around midnight. The vehicle refused to yield for blue lights, and a pursuit ensued. Deputies believe 2 people were in the car. According to deputies, someone in the vehicle opened fire out of the back windshield of their vehicle with a rifle, striking the deputy’s vehicle several times. As other units joined in the pursuit, it is believed suspects fired on secondary units as well, before they crashed and bailed on foot off Successful Way, (off Bryant Rd). K-9 / SWAT are currently tracking leads near IAC corporation off Herald Journal Blvd. Deputies did not fire back at fleeing suspects.

Deputies have Bryant Road blocked at the ramp from Business 85. People tell us they haven’t been allowed to their homes in this area.

A helicopter was flying in the area as part of the search.

Check back for updates.