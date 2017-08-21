Section of Daniel Morgan closed Tuesday Aug. 22

SPARTANBURG ( NEWS RELEASE) – Spartanburg Water crews will continue working the week of August 21 on the water line replacement on Daniel Morgan Avenue between Ezell Street and Henry Street. This section of South Daniel Morgan Avenue from past Broad Street to Henry Street will be closed Tuesday August 22. The road will be re-opened at approximately 5 p.m. Access to area businesses will be maintained and appropriate traffic control will be in place.

The rehabilitation of the 10-inch water main on West Main Street will also continue this week. Lane closures for westbound traffic on West Main Street from the intersection of Daniel Morgan Avenue and St. John Street continuing toward Forest Street will require that traffic be diverted Tuesday, August 22, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Traffic control measures will be in place to redirect traffic and maintain traffic flow. Access to area businesses will be maintained.

The Greenville Branch sewer interceptor rehabilitation project, the installation of 11,000 feet of sewer line that runs parallel to Greenville Branch Creek, also continues this week. The project spans from the Northside area, crosses sections of downtown Spartanburg and ends on Crescent Avenue. There are no lane closures this week. Traffic control measures will be in place to re-direct traffic and maintain traffic flow.

For more information about the project and our capital reinvestment plan for replacing and rehabilitating our aging water infrastructure, click here.