Some government offices, schools to close for eclipse

This photo provided by Bob Baer and Sarah Kovac, participants in the Citizen CATE Experiment, shows a "diamond ring" shape during the 2016 total solar eclipse in Indonesia. For the 2017 eclipse over the United States, the National Science Foundation-funded movie project nicknamed Citizen CATE will have more than 200 volunteers trained and given special small telescopes and tripods to observe the sun at 68 locations in the exact same way. The thousands of images from the citizen-scientists will be combined for a movie of the usually hard-to-see sun’s edge. (R. Baer, S. Kovac/Citizen CATE Experiment via AP)

(WSPA) – Eclipse day has arrived and the cosmic event will impact some local government offices and schools.

South Carolina state courts will not be in session after noon on Monday.

Anderson County departments will close at noon. Anderson County Council members voted to close government offices out of concern for employee safety, and to allow them to experience the eclipse.

Oconee County government offices will also close at noon.

School officials in Graham and Yancey counties say classes will not start Monday. School has been cancelled for the eclipse.

Students in Greenville, Anderson, Cherokee and several other counties don’t go back to school until Tuesday.