Some government offices, schools to close for eclipse

(WSPA) – Eclipse day has arrived and the cosmic event will impact some local government offices and schools.

South Carolina state courts will not be in session after noon on Monday.

Anderson County departments will close at noon. Anderson County Council members voted to close government offices out of concern for employee safety, and to allow them to experience the eclipse.

Oconee County government offices will also close at noon.

School officials in Graham and Yancey counties say classes will not start Monday. School has been cancelled for the eclipse.

Students in Greenville, Anderson, Cherokee and several other counties don’t go back to school until Tuesday.