Upstate students watched and learned about solar eclipse

PICKENS Co., SC (WSPA) – Thousands of students across the Upstate got to participate in the eclipse in the middle of their school day. For more than a year, these students have been studying different parts of the solar system to prepare for this moment.

On eclipse day it wasn’t just eyes to the sky, but data teams marking down the temperatures, size of shadows and observing the animals behaviors.

“Most of these kids will hopefully see this again so they can look back on this date and think about the things they remembered and learned and how important it is to learn how our universe moves,” said Sharon Finley, science teacher at Six Mile Elementary.

Pickens County parents had the option to keep their kids home on Monday or pick them up at noon prior to the eclipse. The other option was they got to participate in the events and were dismissed later at 3 pm. As for the younger students, all kindergarten classes had the day off.