3 children, teen hurt in Spartanburg crash

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Three children are in the hospital following a Spartanburg crash.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports it happened around 7:06 a.m. Tuesday.

A minivan and car crashed at S. Church Street Extension and Black Street.

Roebuck Fire Chief Brian Harvey said two children were ejected from the minivan.

A young child and teen were injured in the car, Chief Harvey said.

Three children were taken to a hospital.

South Church Street was blocked after the crash. Crew at the scene were told that both directions of traffic are expected to reopen around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Here is a list of current accidents on the SC Highway Patrol Website.

