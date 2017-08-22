Bill proposes banning use of food stamps to buy soda in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A new bill introduced by the Florida Senate proposes prohibiting the use of public assistance benefits to buy soda.

The bill (House Bill 47) would require the Department of Children and Families to request a waiver banning people from using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy soft drinks.

If the waiver is denied, the DCF would then be required the renew its request annually until a waiver is granted.

The bill defines a soft drink as a flavored carbonated beverage sweetened with natural or artificial sweeteners.

If passed, the act would go into effect July 1, 2018.

