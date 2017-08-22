Career centers train Anderson County students for jobs

ANDERSON CO, SC (WSPA) – A new multi-district career center is now under construction in Anderson County.

When it’s finished, the center will prepare students to get a job or head to college after graduation.

At the county’s other career center, students from four different high schools can figure out what careers they’re interested in.

From engineering to health sciences, students get hands on experience in their programs.

The career center offers 20 different programs as elective courses.

Students spend half of their day at the center learning about their potential careers while also getting a core education of math, english and science.

The goal is to make sure students are ready for whatever path they choose after graduation.

“We’re very excited that Anderson districts 3, 4 and 5 are developing something similar to us. Anything we can do to get kids engaged and figure out what they want to do or even what they don’t want to do after high school, it’s a win-win for everybody and a win-win for Anderson county.

The new career center for districts 3, 4 and 5 is set to open in two years.