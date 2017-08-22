Confederate monument protest in Laurens

LAURENS, SC (WSPA) – A Confederate monument in the Upstate was the scene of a protest Tuesday evening.

A local pastor led the effort to protest the monument in downtown Laurens in response to the deadly rallies in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“They honor these racist monuments. They honor hatred,” said Reverend David Kennedy. “Heather Heyer was a terrible life to lose and I think every town owes it to her to stand against hate groups.”

A member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans also showed up waving a confederate flag.

He said it’s to support his family’s heritage.

“I believe everybody should have their monument and have their representation in this state,” said Jason Bright as he held the flag. “It’s what makes the state I’m just being honest – black people, all creeds.”

Reverend Kennedy said he was also there protesting against the “vote no” campaign rally being held across the street at the capitol theater.

Law enforcement officers were on hand to maintain the peace.