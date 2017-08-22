Couples tie the knot during Solar Eclipse

BELTON, SC (WSPA) – The Solar Eclipse is already a once-in-a-lifetime event for most people. Six couples wanted to make the day even more memorable by getting married during the Eclipse.

Josh Skierski and his fiancé knew they didn’t want to follow the rules when it came to their wedding.

“It’s going to be weird, but it’s going to be fun. That’s pretty much how we do things,” Skierski said.

When the couple found out the Blue Jar Barn in Belton was offering a wedding ceremony during the eclipse, they knew the stars had aligned.

“It’s a one time sort of life event for us, it’s a one time life event for the universe, and I think that’s a pretty good marriage,” Skierski said.

Tamara Turner and her family got the property for Blue Jar Barn earlier this year, and only had two months to get ready for the big day.

“I know we have been working around the clock,” Turner said. “Just being a part of something that only happens once in a lifetime is a big deal.”

And under a dark sky, six couples said their vows, and then turned to watch as the eclipse passed directly overhead.

“It’s beyond anything I’ve ever seen,” said David Summer, one of the grooms. “I love this woman, and I think this is special. I will remember this for the rest of my life. This is just extra special.”

The couples all got the chance to have a reception after complete with cake cutting and a photo shoot.