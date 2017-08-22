Death investigation underway in wooded area in Greer, coroner says

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway in a wooded area near Pearson Road in Greer, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.

A call came in at about 3:41 p.m. on Tuesday.

The coroner’s office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

The coroner says there is no threat to the public.

The identity of the body has not yet been released.

The investigation is still in its early stages, the coroner says.

We have a crew on the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

