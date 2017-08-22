Drunk man arrested after stealing, driving lawnmower, deputies say

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after riding a stolen lawnmower while intoxicated, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

49-year-old Timothy Wayne Huskey has been charged with petit larceny and DUI 1st offense.

According to an incident report, a woman reported that her neighbor’s lawnmower had been stolen by Huskey.

Huskey was riding down B Street when deputies spotted him on the lawnmower, the report says.

Huskey saw the deputies but didn’t stop, according to the report. Instead, he continued onto C Street and then Church Street.

Deputies say Huskey didn’t acknowledge their air horn, but turned into a yard and began driving in circles.

When deputies approached Huskey, they say they smelled alcohol and later found a plastic bag containing vodka on the mower.

Huskey told deputies he was test-driving the lawnmower before he made an offer to buy it, the report says.

According to the report, he told deputies he spoke to the woman (who reported the mower had been stolen) and that she gave him permission to drive it.

Deputies spoke to the woman again and she said that it wasn’t her mower and that she never offered to sell it.

Another neighbor said he also saw Huskey go into the owner’s yard, start the mower, and drive away, the report says.

The owner of the mower returned home and confirmed that it was, indeed, their lawnmower.

Huskey was arrested and taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

More stories you may like on 7News

State law sets students with special needs up for success GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A new state law passed this year gives an alternative diploma to students with special needs. The “employability c…

Help find Pickle Barrel burglary suspect Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a burglary and larceny suspect.

Monkey on the loose, Knoxville animal control working to capture it Knoxville Police Department says a monkey is on the loose in North Knoxville. It is believed the animal is a legal pet that escaped.

Giraffes run crazily during solar eclipse at Nashville Zoo Foust said he momentarily forgot the long-necked beauties also like to play at twilight, and that’s exactly what happened.

Tanglewood Middle School welcomes students back with big celebration More than 700 students returned for the first day of school and were greeted by dozens of volunteers from the community cheering them on as …