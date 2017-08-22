Elderly woman dies in crash involving SC trooper

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – An elderly woman has died following a traffic crash with a trooper in Spartanburg County.

The coroner identified the woman as Marianne Eubanks, 88, of Inman.

Coroner Rusty Clevenger said Eubanks was involved in a crash with a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper on Highway 176 at Springfield Road.

The Highway Patrol confirmed a trooper was involved in the accident around 6:54 p.m. Monday

Eubanks was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, Clevenger said.

Clevenger said he did not have a cause of death.

The crash is under investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.

This is a developing story.