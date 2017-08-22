Fire destroys house being renovated in Easley

EASLEY (WSPA) – Fire destroyed a home early Tuesday morning in Easley that firefighters believe was being renovated.

City of Easley firefighters were called to the home at 4:30 am at 211 Bakerville Road. It took crews less than an hour to put the fire out using two lines and water from the deck of one of the fire engines.

A crew from the Liberty Area Fire District also helped put out the flames. The City of Easley Fire Department is trying to determine what started it.

The home was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.