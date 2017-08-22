Gaffney police search for answers in killings of teen, young girl

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police continue to investigate the shooting deaths of a teenage girl and an 8-year-old in Gaffney.

Jasmin Angelica Mcgill, 18, was shot the night of Aug. 7 in the yard of a Lincoln Drive home. The coroner said she died hours later at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Gaffney police said she was a bystander killed in a “senseless act.”

Less than two weeks later, another innocent life was cut short.

Authorities say 8-year-old Kamryn Montara Lamya Bradley of Shelby, N.C. was fatally wounded as she sat on a sofa. Police say multiple shots entered the window of a West Buford Street apartment early Sunday morning. Bradley died at the hospital from her injuries.

Gaffney Police Chief Richard Turner said the investigations are “consuming” the department.

Police believe they have a person of interest in Mcgill’s death. Turner declined to release that person’s name.

Chief Turner said they are looking into whether the deadly shootings are connected, but have not confirmed a connection as of Tuesday morning.

Police are also looking into possible neighborhood turf gangs.

Chief Turner said their biggest challenge is the lack of leads and information coming in to the department. Police are reaching out to community and church leaders to try and help them.

On Tuesday, the department posted a message on social media asking people to consider that they could be criminally charged if they “help a friend get even,” and that teens as young as 15 and 16 can be charged as adults under state law.

Chief Turner said the message was posted to tell people if they have information and don’t come forward, they can be charged as well.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Sgt. B. Blanton at (864) 206-3334, or SC Crime-Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.