Help find hit & run suspect in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Simpsonville Police are asking for your help to find a hit & run suspect.

They say the incident happened in the Walmart parking lot on Grandview Drive.

The suspect is accused of going down the wrong aisle and hitting the victim’s car, then driving quickly out of the parking lot.

The truck appears to be a black Chevy pickup.

The Simpsonville Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying this individual. Anyone with information is asked to call the Simpsonville Police Department 864-967-9536.