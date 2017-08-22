Help find Pickle Barrel burglary suspect

WALLHALLA, SC (WSPA) – Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a burglary and larceny suspect.

They say The Pickle Barrel on S. Highway 11 was broken into on August 15 in the early morning.

Deputies say the cash register was stolen.

The security camera footage shows a man in a camo jacket, light pants, gloves and a straw hat entered the build and took the cash register with the cash inside.

The register was later found.

Deputies also discovered a storage building on the property was also burglarized and items were missing.

If you have any information on the burglary and larceny that occurred at this S. Highway 11 convenience store and restaurant during the early morning hours of August 15th and/or the identity of the individual in relation to this incident, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You don’t have to give your name when you call Crimestoppers and all information provided is confidential. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.