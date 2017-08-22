Lost iPhone washes ashore on beach, amazingly still works

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman vacationing in the Tampa Bay area is going home relieved thanks to a man who found her iPhone after it washed up on the beach.

Chris Glatz was on a boat with her sisters off Caladesi Island on Sunday when her iPhone 7 accidentally got tossed out of a bag and into the water. She didn’t even realize it was missing until later in the day, when it was too late to search for it.

On Monday, after Glatz accepted that the ocean likely swallowed her phone for good, she got a surprise call from her daughter.

Glatz’s daughter told her that her phone was found — and it was somehow still working after traveling by sea.

Michael Bock, a financial advisor in Tampa, found the phone washed ashore while he was collecting shells on Clearwater Beach.

Bock said he was so surprised when he realized the phone not only was fully functional but he was also able to track down Glatz’s daughter by going to the AT&T store on Westshore Boulevard.

Glatz was visiting from the Chicago area and would have returned home to the Windy City phone-less a day later if Bock hadn’t saved it.

Glatz said spending her last vacation day exploring the Tampa Bay area while tracking down her working iPhone was all worth it.

