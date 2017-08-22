Man arrested on child porn charges in Piedmont

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A Piedmont man has been arrested on child porn charges, according to the SC Attorney General’s Office.

Bunky Wayne Balcombe, 40, is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree and 1 count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Investigators say Balcombe encouraged a minor to produce and send sexually explicit images via social media and engaged in criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He was arrested on Aug 21 and could face 20 years in prison if convicted.