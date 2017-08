Tanglewood Middle School welcomes students back with big celebration - More than 700 students returned for the first day of school and were greeted by dozens of volunteers from the community cheering them on as …

Career centers train Anderson County students for jobs - From engineering to health sciences, students get hands on experience in their programs.

Couples tie the knot during Solar Eclipse - The Solar Eclipse is already a once-in-a-lifetime event for most people. Six couples wanted to make the day even more memorable by getting m…

Woman dies in crash involving SC trooper - The woman was in a crash with a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper on Highway 176 at Springfield Road.

Pres. Trump commits US to fight on in Afghanistan; no speedy exit - President Trump hinted that he would embrace a proposal to boost troop numbers by nearly 4,000, augmenting the roughly 8,400 Americans there…

3 children, teens hurt in Spartanburg crash - A minivan and car crashed at S. Church Street Extension and Black Street.

Georgia judge wins $90K discrimination settlement - A white judge who lost her job has won a $90,000 settlement from a Georgia county after alleging the chief judge, who is black, discriminate…

Divers find some remains of sailors during search of USS McCain’s flooded compartments - According to the Commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet some remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of USS John McCain.