Monkey on the loose, Knoxville animal control working to capture it

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department says a monkey is on the loose in North Knoxville. It is believed the animal is a legal pet that escaped.

Animal control responded to the call but was unsuccessful at catching the animal. A traditional dog and cat trap was set up Tuesday morning.

Knoxville police is no longer searching for the monkey and says this is beyond the department’s experience. Tennessee Wildlife Resouces Agency was contacted, however, it did not respond due to the type of animal.