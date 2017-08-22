Conway bank murders person of interest ID’d

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Officers have identified a person of interest with whom they want to speak regarding the bank robbery and double murder investigation.

The person of interest is Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina. Council is considered armed and dangerous.

Council is wanted for a separate bank robbery in Wilson on August 10.

Police have reason to believe Council may have been in the Conway area at the time of the deadly robbery.

Police have not named Council as the suspect in the bank killings at this time.

Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department says officers responded to a bank alarm at Cres Com Bank located at 1230 Sixteenth Avenue in Conway around 1:16 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they located two employees inside the bank who had died from injuries sustained during the robbery, confirms Lt. Small.

Tuesday afternoon, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victims as 59-year-old Donna Major from Conway and Kathryn “Katie” Skeen, 36, from Green Sea.

The suspect fled the robbery scene in one of the victim’s cars. Lt. Small says the car is a white four-door Chrysler 200 with SC tag IZM457. The vehicle has tinted windows and a sticker on the glass that says “River Life.”

Police say Council could possibly change his hairstyle and have released a picture of him with long hair and short hair.

Spokesperson Don Wood with the Columbia Office of the FBI says agents with the FBI are on the scene and investigating the robbery.