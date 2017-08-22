Sheriff’s deputy patrol car flips in accident

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A patrol car flipped in an accident early Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on Spring Street at Arcadia Station Road near Arcadia Elementary School in Spartanburg County.

The S.C. Highway Patrol reports at least one person was hurt in the accident around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Crew at the scene say it appears the patrol car hit a utility pole before landing near a house.

A witness tells News 7 the deputy was conscious and that it took emergency responders about half an hour to get him out of the flipped vehicle.

Duke Energy reports that six customers in the area are without power following the crash. It’s estimated that power will be restored around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

