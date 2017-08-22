Spartanburg murder suspect arrested in Maryland; help find 2 others

By Published: Updated:
Gettis Andre Chambers (left) and two unidentified men (right) (From: Spartanburg Police)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed a man at a Spartanburg grocery store.

Gettis Andre Chambers was captured in Maryland City, Maryland just before 8:00 p.m. Monday, police say.

Chambers is being charged in connection with the death of Tyshann Rashad Smith.

Smith was killed on August 7th in the parking lot of Biggerstaff Grocery on Farley Avenue.

Smith was found fatally shot in the driver’s seat of a car, the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says.

Chambers is still in custody in Maryland, but officials are working to arrange extradition back to Spartanburg.

Once Chambers returns to Spartanburg, he will face charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The Spartanburg Police Department is asking for your help in finding two other men who were seen in the parking lot shortly after the incident.

Police believe these two men may have tampered with evidence at the crime scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and police suspect there will be more arrests.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, call or text the “City Crime Tip Line” at (864) 573-000, or call Detective Louis Nelson at (864) 596-2065.

More stories you may like on 7News