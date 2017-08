MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Areas of Myrtle Beach have been double red flagged due to strong currents, police say.

Myrtle Beach police posted a warning on their Facebook page announcing the water has been closed to the public Tuesday.

The post states that the beach from 14th Avenue North to 29th Avenue South has been closed because of the dangerous conditions.

“For your safety, please stay out of the ocean until conditions return to normal,” police say.