Stroupe II indicted on murder charges in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON Co., NC (WSPA) – District Attorney Greg Newman says Phillip Michael Stroupe II was indicted for First Degree Murder by the Henderson Co. Grand Jury on Monday.

Stroupe is charged with the murder of Thomas Andrew Bryson, 68, of Mills River on July 26, 2017. His body was found in a cornfield in Arden on July 30.

Stroupe II was also indicted for Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and First Degree Kidnapping.

His father, Phillip Michael Stroupe, Sr., was also indicted yesterday for Accessory After the Fact to First Degree Murder, according to Newman.

There other are also accused of helping Stroupe II. They are Jennifer Elaine Hawkins, 40, Frederick Badgero Jr., 45, and Larry Jay Hawkins III, 23. They are charged with felony harboring escapee.

Stroupe is in the Henderson County Jail on a $500,000.00 bond.