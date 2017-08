WSPA – A new study from creditcards.com shows that 48% of people they spoke to were charged for a subscription after the trial period ended unknowingly.

In the study, more than 1 in 3 Americans said they signed up for an auto-pay subscription or membership, like a gym, without realizing it. Generation X is most likely to fall victim. Parents are more likely to enroll in an auto-pay program over non-parents.