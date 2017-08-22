Tanglewood Middle School welcomes students back with big celebration

GREENVILLE CO, SC (WSPA) – Tanglewood Middle School welcomed its students back on Tuesday with a big celebration.

More than 700 students returned for the first day of school and were greeted by dozens of volunteers from the community cheering them on as they walked in the doors.

It’s an idea the school’s new principal Edward Anderson came up with to set a positive tone for the school year.

At 30 years old, Anderson is the younger principal in the district and he’s bringing fresh ideas to this school year.

From business owners to Greenville Drive players, volunteers gave students high-fives and welcomed them back to school with a lot of energy.

Anderson hopes these role models from different sectors of the community will help inspire students throughout the school year.