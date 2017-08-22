Top 20 most viewed TV shows last week

NEW YORK (AP) — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Aug. 14-20. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “America’s Got Talent” (Tuesday), NBC, 13.44 million.

2. “America’s Got Talent” (Wednesday), NBC, 10.89 million.

3. “Game of Thrones,” HBO, 10.24 million.

4. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.80 million.

5. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 6.48 million.

6. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 6.33 million.

7. “Big Brother” (Wednesday), CBS, 6.28 million.

8. “American Ninja Warrior,” NBC, 5.90 million.

9. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 5.88 million.

10. “CMA Fest,” ABC, 5.740 million.

11. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.737 million.

12. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 5.33 million.

13. “Marlon,” NBC, 5.20 million.

14. “Bachelor in Paradise,” ABC, 5.102 million.

15. “Hollywood Game Night,” NBC, 5.098 million.

16. “Big Brother” (Friday), CBS, 5.06 million.

17. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 4.96 million.

18. “Bull,” CBS, 4.89 million.

19. “The Wall,” NBC, 4.87 million.

20. “Saturday Night Live Weekend Update in Primetime,” NBC, 4.86 million.

