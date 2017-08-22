Train hits tour bus at Nantahala Outdoor Center

The Great Smoky Mountains Railroad tourist train hit a tour bus at Nantahala Outdoor Center on Tuesday, according to The Smoky Mountain Times.

They report it happened around 11:50 am and there were no serious injuries.

The NOC President told The Smokey Mountain Times that the train uses a protocols including moving slowly and using horns, but the bus proceeded across the track and in the train’s path.

Georgia Military College Prep School released this statement on the accident.

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA- This is a statement from GMC’s Director of Staff, Dr. Jeannie Zipperer. There has been a traffic accident involving one of our buses on a field trip transporting GMC Prep School’s 9th grade boys to Nantahala Outdoor Center in North Carolina. Six students were transported to two local hospitals for evaluation, all six have been released. Two GMC Prep faculty members are also being evaluated at a local hospital. GMC Prep Associate Vice Principal, Dr. Steve Greer, and other prep school faculty and staff members are with those who are injured and have been transported to a local hospital. All students are off of the bus and have been accounted for. GMC has contacted all of the parents of the evaluated students. We will continue to update you with more details.