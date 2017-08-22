Upstate, WNC students return to class

(WSPA) — Thousands of students in the Upstate and western North Carolina return to school on Tuesday.

Greenville County Schools – the largest school district in South Carolina – is back in session. Students in Cherokee and Anderson counties also return to school, along with students in Madison, Haywood, Jackson, Swain, Yancey and Graham counties in North Carolina.

On what could be a day that some kids dread, Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville County will throw a party to celebrate.

Dozens of people will cheer on 720 students at the school.

Administrators say education can transform young minds and lead them on the path to success.

The school is partnering with the Urban League of the Upstate to provide positive role models to children and welcome them back to class.

With school buses back on the roads, drivers are reminded to be cautious.

A Greenville County bus driver shared insights on her job and tips for parents to know.