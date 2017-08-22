Widow of firefighter killed in chase sues Sheriff’s Office

The widow of a North Greenville Firefighter that was killed as Greenville County Sheriff deputies chased a suspect.

In September of 2015, deputies started chasing John Kennedy after they say Kennedy tried to run over a deputy.

A chase ensued on Highway 25 for more than 15 miles. At one point, former Sheriff Steve Loftis said supervisors called off the chase, as it had gotten too dangerous.

Kennedy continued into oncoming traffic, killing Jordan Howard, who was on his way to work at North Greenville Fire Department.

A lawsuit filed August 17th, by Jason Howard’s widow and her attorney Robert Phillips, states that one deputy continued to chase, even after the chase had been called off.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on pending litigation.

