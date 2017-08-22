Woman hurt after texting-and-driving crash in Anderson Co., troopers say

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is in the hospital after a crash on U.S. 29, near Plantation Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to Highway Patrol, a 37-year-old man was traveling south on U.S. 29 in a 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer when he crossed the center line and hit a 2016 Ford head-on.

A 66-year-old woman was driving the Ford. She was taken by EMS to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

She had a 14-year-old passenger in the car with her at the time, but, luckily, the teen was not injured.

The driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer was not injured either.

Everyone involved was seatbelted at the time of the accident.

The 37-year-old man was cited for Driving Left of Center and Texting While Driving.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

