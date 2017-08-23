1 killed, 2 airlifted after Laurens Co. crash

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — One person was killed and two people airlifted after a head-on crash in Gray Court.

Trooper Joe Hovis with the S.C. Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 11:43 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 14.

Hovis said a driver headed east on the highway crossed the center line and hit another car head-on.

Two people in the car that was hit had to be freed from the wreckage. Both were airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital. Their medical condition was not immediately known.

Hovis said the driver of the vehicle that crossed the center line died.