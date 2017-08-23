2 arrested for MJ Food Mart armed robbery in July



IVA, SC (WSPA) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a July armed robbery in Iva.

18-year-old Joseph Chandler Jackson and a 16-year-old are charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Deputies say Jackson turned himself in to deputies Wednesday morning.

The juvenile was already in custody on unrelated charges in Greenville.

According to warrants, the two took cash and cigarettes from the MJ Food Mart on Flat Rock Road after holding the employees at gunpoint on July 23.

The sheriff’s office also thanked the public for helping provide information about the two suspects.