3 arrested on drug charges in Polk Co.

POLK CO., NC (WSPA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says their Polk Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (PACE) team has arrested three people on drug charges.

The arrests were unrelated and occurred over a period of about three weeks.

On July 31, deputies say they arrested 31-year-old Trevor Cassidy Young after finding methamphetamine in his vehicle following a traffic stop in Saluda.

Young was charged with felony Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Young was released on bond.

On August 16, deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle they say they found multiple opiates and a gun.

Deputies arrested 56-year-old Roxie Maxine Kitts and charged her with Trafficking in Opiates, Possession with the Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver a Scheduled IV Controlled Substance, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon. Kitts was released on bond.

On August 21, officers conducted an undercover operation and when the suspect’s vehicle arrived at location, they detained and arrested 22-year-old Jacob Tyler Waldo.

Waldo is charged with Delivering Methamphetamine and Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep a Controlled Substance. Waldo was released on bond.