‘American Idol’ auditions take over Atlanta

Atlanta, G.A. (WSPA) — Music was in the air as thousands of people came out to sing their way to the stage of ‘American Idol.’

The TV show has recently been rebooted after being off the air for over a year. The last broadcast was in 2016.

Thousands showed up to Piedmont Park for their chance to impress the judges and get the golden ticket to the next round.

Atlanta was the third stop for the bus tour on the East Coast.

Auditions started at 9 a.m. Tuesday, but some people were in line as early as midnight.