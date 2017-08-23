Deadly Conway bank robbery investigation in Loris

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents are in Loris related to Monday’s deadly Conway bank robbery.

According to SLED spokesperson Thom Berry, agents are on the ground in the Loris community, but he could not confirm if it is believed that the person of interest in the case is in the area. Berry also confirmed that SLED has a helicopter surveying the Loris community from the air.

Conway police named Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina as a person of interest in the CresCom bank robbery that resulted in the death of two employees Monday afternoon.

Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department says officers responded to a bank alarm at CresCom around 1:16 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they located two employees inside the bank who had died from injuries sustained during the robbery, confirms Lt. Small.

Tuesday afternoon, Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victims as 59-year-old Donna Major from Conway and Kathryn “Katie” Skeen, 36, from Green Sea.

Conway police announced a press conference Wednesday afternoon that will update the community on a tip line that has been set up to assist officers in locating Council or who may be able to offer other pertinent information related to the double murders. Lt. Small says a reward has also been established in connection to the crime, but could not immediately offer any details.

The press conference is planned for 2 p.m. Wednesday at the City of Conway Public Safety Building located at 1600 Ninth Avenue. Lt. Small says a number of agencies will be involved in the announcement, including the City of Conway, Conway Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigations, and CresCom Bank.

Conway police have not returned News13’s phone calls for more information related to SLED’s investigation in Loris Wednesday afternoon. News13 does have a crew en route to Loris and will release more information as it is made available by authorities.