OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A home was damaged in a fire in Oconee County just after noon Wednesday.

According to Fire Chief Charles King, fire was coming from the doors and windows of the home on West Halfway Branch Road when firefighters arrived.

They were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and nobody was injured.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.