Greenville Co Sheriff’s Office looks back on “Live PD” experience

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will no longer be on the hit show “Live PD”. The sheriff’s office said the experience is one the deputies won’t forget, and they hope the public learned something by watching the show each week.

Sheriff Will Lewis and his team were approached last year to be part of the “Live PD” phenomenon. Once the contract was signed, it was lights, camera, action.

Greenville resident Carly Weber tuned into the show, and said it was an eye-opening experience.

“It makes you more aware of what’s going on, and how they put their lives out on the line every day to keep us safe,” Weber said.

“Live PD” put the spotlight on the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, as deputies patrolled the streets never knowing where the night would take them.

“We wanted people to understand what we do on a day-to-day basis, and the risk that [our deputies] have on their lives every time they put on the uniform, and they go out and patrol the streets,” said Sgt. Ryan Flood.

Even though the cameras won’t be rolling anymore, the sheriff’s office hopes this experience showed everyone that their office is an open book when it comes to keeping the Upstate safe.

“Law enforcement has got a bad rep in the last few years, kind of a bad reputation,” Sgt. Flood said. “We wanted to be able to be transparent and show that our deputies here as around the country, are good guys, are good men and women.”

Sgt. Flood said the sheriff’s office will re-consider going on “Live PD” again. For now they want to give deputies a break from the T.V. cameras.