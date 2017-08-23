Greer man killed in motorcycle wreck

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) – Authorities say a man died after his motorcycle went off the road and struck a mailbox and tree in Greer on Tuesday night.

The coroner identified the man as Larry Clayton McGarity, 43, of Greer.

McGarity passed a vehicle headed north on Highway 101 near North Rutherford Road around 10:37 p.m. Tuesday, according to the coroner’s office. They say McGarity drifted off the right shoulder after entering the intersection and hit a mailbox before going down an embankment and hitting a tree.

McGarity died at the scene from injuries suffered in the crash.