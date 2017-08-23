Help find missing man Jasper Youngblood in Seneca

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a Seneca man that was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office Monday night.

Jasper Frazier Youngblood, 51, of Owens Rd. was reported missing by a family member around 9:48 p.m.

He was last seen around 1 p.m. Monday at the Catbus stop in downtown Seneca. He was going fishing, according to the family member.

The family member said Youngblood does frequent Keowee Marina or a fishing pond located on Clemson Boulevard near Carson Road.

The deputy also learned from family that Youngblood did not carry his cell phone and his only method of transportation is by walking or riding a Catbus.

The deputy checked boat ramps in the county and the fishing pond at Clemson Boulevard near Carson Road but was unable to locate Youngblood.

The deputy also checked local hospitals and other locations but Youngblood was not at those facilities.

Youngblood does have health problems and recently changed medications and may not have his medication with him, according to deputies.

Youngblood is a white male, 6’2” and weighs 220 pounds. He was short gray hair with a gray mustache.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jasper Frazier Youngblood, you are asked to contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.